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Tensions Rise as Church Access Denied for Palm Sunday

For the first time in centuries, Israeli police have barred Catholic leaders from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday due to safety concerns amid ongoing conflict with Iran, drawing criticism from religious and international communities for impeding freedom of worship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:40 IST
Tensions Rise as Church Access Denied for Palm Sunday

In an unprecedented move, Israeli police prevented Catholic leaders from accessing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass, citing safety issues linked to the Iran conflict. The decision, affected Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and other leaders, sparking international protest.

While Israel justified the action based on security and military guidelines, the Latin Patriarchate criticized the blockade, highlighting that private Masses had been conducted without public access since the Iran war's onset. The church argued the restriction was unnecessary and encroached on religious freedom.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni condemned the police's actions as an affront to religious liberty, reinforcing Italy's stance on religious rights. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledged the inconvenience but promised plans to partially reopen the church for religious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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