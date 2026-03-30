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The Magic Stick of South Sudan: A Relic Igniting Modern Conflicts

Ngundeng Bong's dang, a legendary sacred stick, fuels current political tensions in South Sudan between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar. The stick is a symbol of prophecy believed to predict Machar's rise to power, intensifying ethnic and political conflicts in the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:55 IST
The Magic Stick of South Sudan: A Relic Igniting Modern Conflicts
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  • Country:
  • South Sudan

A mystical relic has once again entwined itself into the complex web of South Sudanese politics. Dubbed Ngundeng Bong's dang, this sacred stick wielded by a prophet in 1878 is not only a centerpiece of the nation's mythology, but it's also stirring contemporary political strife.

The dang is at the heart of the conflict between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar, enhancing ethnic division along Dinka and Nuer lines. Some believe the stick fulfills prophecies that favor Machar's ascent to power, making him both a rival and target on an unstable political landscape.

The relic's symbolic might, likened by experts to a parliamentary mace, provides Machar with not just cultural significance but a politically galvanizing force. Despite efforts to relegate the stick to a cultural piece, its impact on South Sudanese politics remains potent, reflecting Ngundeng's ancient, polarizing prophecies.

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