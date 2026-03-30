CNBC Unveils Sleek New Logo Signaling Growth
CNBC announced a new brand identity with a minimalist logo during the India Business Leader Awards in Mumbai. The redesign aligns with a digital-focused future, featuring a blue arrow symbolizing growth. The updated design spans all Indian CNBC platforms, reinforcing its market dominance in business news.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, March 30th, 2026: CNBC has rolled out a refreshed brand identity, debuting a sleek new logo at the 21st India Business Leader Awards in Mumbai on March 14, 2026. This rebranding marks a significant evolution in CNBC's visual presentation across its Indian network.
The event showcased the new design for the first time, underscoring leadership within India's business community. The redesigned logo is a paradigm shift from the traditional multi-colored peacock to a minimalist aesthetic, featuring a striking blue arrow embedded in the letter 'N' that symbolizes upward progress and forward movement.
This update signifies CNBC's commitment to a digital-first, multi-platform approach, aiming to further cement its position as a leading source of business and financial news. The new identity will be implemented across all CNBC platforms in India starting March 30, 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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