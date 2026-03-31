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Tragic Demise of an IPL Broadcast Engineer

The IPL governing council mourns the sudden death of Jan William Langford, a British broadcast engineer. Langford, 76, was found unconscious in Mumbai and declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The IPL assures support to his family amidst an investigation into his untimely demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:28 IST
Tragic Demise of an IPL Broadcast Engineer
  • Country:
  • India

The IPL governing council has conveyed its deepest condolences following the sudden death of Jan William Langford, a British broadcast engineer affiliated with the BCCI's 2026 IPL edition. Langford was discovered unconscious at a hotel in Mumbai on Monday morning and pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, authorities reported.

In a formal statement, the IPL conveyed their sorrow over the loss of Langford, acknowledging his integral role in their broadcast operations. 'Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends back home,' the statement read. The organization committed to providing comprehensive support to Langford's bereaved family.

While Langford's postmortem examination revealed no suspicious findings, the Marine Drive police have initiated a case of unnatural death, with ongoing investigations. The IPL emphasized their ongoing commitment to the safety and security of all members associated with the league.

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