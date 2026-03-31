Canada Super 60 League: Cricket's New North American Star

The Canada Super 60 League is slated to make its grand return for the second season from September 29 to October 4 at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. After last year's successful debut, Brampton Blitz and Toronto Sixers are among the teams aiming to capture glory in their respective categories.

Yuvraj Singh, the league partner and renowned Indian cricketer, praised the tournament's rapid rise in global cricketing circles. 'After the success of last year's inaugural season, I am thrilled that the Canada Super 60 is back for Season 2. The global cricket community has shown us immense support,' he said.

Cricket Canada's President, Amjad Bajwa, emphasized the tournament's significance for the sport's evolution in North America. 'The Canada Super 60 represents a major step forward for cricket in this region, showcasing its growing popularity and potential,' Bajwa stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)