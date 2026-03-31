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Canada Super 60 League Set to Thrill in Vancouver's Iconic BC Place

The Canada Super 60 League returns from September 29 to October 4, 2026, at BC Place Stadium, Vancouver. Top international and Canadian cricket talent compete in a pivotal event boosting the sport's profile in North America. Stakeholders see it as essential for cricket development and regional tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:01 IST
Canada Super 60 League Set to Thrill in Vancouver's Iconic BC Place
Yuvraj Singh, the league partner of Canada Super 60 (Photo: Canada Super 60). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Canada

The highly anticipated Canada Super 60 League is making a comeback for its second season, taking place from September 29 to October 4, 2026, at Vancouver's iconic BC Place Stadium. Building on its groundbreaking first year, the league has set its sights on solidifying its status as a major international cricket event.

Yuvraj Singh, a league partner, expressed enthusiasm about the event's return, citing the overwhelming positive response from last season. He emphasized the league's role in providing opportunities for Canadian players to compete alongside cricket legends, while also promoting the sport's growth in Canada.

Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada, highlighted the league's importance in cricket's development across North America. Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and BC Place's General Manager, Chris May, praised the tournament's role in boosting local tourism and showcasing the venue's prominence. Fans eagerly anticipate the return of champions Brampton Blitz and women's contenders Toronto Sixers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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