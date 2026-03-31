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Obscene Video Sparks Controversy in Jain Community

A group of women from the Jain community in Surat, Gujarat, has demanded action against monk Chandra Sagar Muni over an alleged obscene video shared on social media. The monk calls the accusations 'baseless', claiming misinformation and conspiracy. The police have yet to respond officially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:09 IST
Obscene Video Sparks Controversy in Jain Community
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A Jain monk faces allegations after an obscene video purportedly showing him circulated on social media. Women from Surat's Jain community have called for action, fearing reputational damage. The monk, Chandra Sagar Muni, contests these claims, denouncing them as misinformation.

The group submitted an application to Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, urging swift action against the monk. They expressed concerns that the ongoing issue could tarnish the Jain community's image if not addressed promptly.

In response, Chandra Sagar Muni issued a video statement denying any wrongdoing. He challenged his accusers, questioning their knowledge of the alleged incident. As of now, the police have not commented on the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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