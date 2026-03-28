CPI(M) Criticizes Congress Over Housing Promises and Misinformation
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan criticized Congress for backtracking on their promise to build 130 houses for the 2024 Wayanad landslide victims. He questioned the transparency of collected funds and accused Congress of spreading false information about Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala.
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CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan launched a salvo at Congress on Saturday, accusing the party of failing to fulfill its promise of constructing houses for the victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide.
Govindan, addressing reporters, highlighted that despite Congress's commitment to build 130 houses for affected families, no meaningful action has been initiated. Demanding accountability, Govindan called for clarity on the funds reportedly raised for the initiative.
Meanwhile, accusing the Congress of misinformation, Govindan dismissed claims that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan initiated the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala, reinforcing CPI(M)'s opposition to it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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