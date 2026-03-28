Left Menu

CPI(M) Criticizes Congress Over Housing Promises and Misinformation

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan criticized Congress for backtracking on their promise to build 130 houses for the 2024 Wayanad landslide victims. He questioned the transparency of collected funds and accused Congress of spreading false information about Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:39 IST
CPI(M) Criticizes Congress Over Housing Promises and Misinformation
Govindan
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan launched a salvo at Congress on Saturday, accusing the party of failing to fulfill its promise of constructing houses for the victims of the 2024 Wayanad landslide.

Govindan, addressing reporters, highlighted that despite Congress's commitment to build 130 houses for affected families, no meaningful action has been initiated. Demanding accountability, Govindan called for clarity on the funds reportedly raised for the initiative.

Meanwhile, accusing the Congress of misinformation, Govindan dismissed claims that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan initiated the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala, reinforcing CPI(M)'s opposition to it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in Jammu and Kashmir Schools

Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in Jammu and Kashmir Schools

 India
2
Geopolitical Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns for Jubilant FoodWorks

Geopolitical Tensions Spark Fuel Supply Concerns for Jubilant FoodWorks

 India
3
Tragic Attack on Police in Bannu: A Resilient Fight Against Terrorism

Tragic Attack on Police in Bannu: A Resilient Fight Against Terrorism

 Pakistan
4
Outrage Over Gruesome Crime: Politicians Demand Justice in Jharkhand

Outrage Over Gruesome Crime: Politicians Demand Justice in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026