Activist Charged with Sexual Harassment of Journalist

Pune-based activist Santosh Pandit has been slapped with charges of sexual harassment after allegedly targeting a woman journalist during a protest. The incident, which unfolded on Monday, led to a formal complaint at the Parvati police station.

The journalist was on duty, covering a protest linked to legal actions against the self-proclaimed godman, Ashok Kharat. Multiple media personnel were present when Pandit reportedly intruded with inappropriate behavior, which included hurling vulgar comments and accusing reporters of causing a traffic jam.

The complaint states that Pandit verbally abused the journalists and made inappropriate comments about the victim's attire, further intensifying the misconduct by staring at her in an indecent manner. Subsequently, Pandit has been charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)