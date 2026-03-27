Controversy Erupts Over Ashok Kharat Case: Calls for Thorough Investigation
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare demands a thorough investigation into the Ashok Kharat case, urging Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to prioritize justice. Kharat, a controversial figure, faces allegations of sexual exploitation. The case exposes political entanglements, calling for scrutiny of connections and actions of several officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political landscape faces turbulence as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Sushma Andhare, demands a comprehensive investigation into the Ashok Kharat case from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Kharat, a self-styled godman from Nashik, is entangled in a serious rape case, revealing deep political ties and alleged abuses of power.
Andhare appeals for scrutiny of former minister Deepak Kesarkar and former state women's commission chair Rupali Chakankar, emphasizing the need for justice over political maneuvering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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