Local vs. External: Ladakh's Tourism Stakeholders Unite for Ecological Integrity

In a move to safeguard Ladakh's fragile ecosystem, local tourism stakeholders and civil society groups have resolved to limit the influx of outside investors in the region. During a joint meeting, the Ladakh Travel Trade Alliance emphasized the need for tourism to remain primarily under local control to preserve community ownership and decision-making.

Local organizations, including various associations and religious groups, have signed the resolution that calls for a tourism industry respectful of Ladakh's unique ecological and cultural heritage. Acknowledging the rapid increase in tourism since 1974, the agreement stresses the importance of sustainable development within ecological boundaries.

The resolution addresses concerns over external investment, warning against its potential to destabilize local economies and erode traditional livelihoods. Local stakeholders committed to policy advocacy and community-led initiatives to ensure that tourism practices prioritize the rights and livelihoods of Ladakh's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)