Faith and Resilience: Lebanon's Christians Amidst the Crossfire

Rev Maroun Ghafari, displaced from his traditional setting due to the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, finds himself leading Easter services far from home. His village, Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, is now caught in the crossfire, highlighting the plight of Christians in the region.

The violent clashes have forced over a million from their homes in Lebanon, with Christians among those displaced. These communities, historically resilient through centuries of upheaval, now find themselves far from familiar churches, holding steadfast in their faith despite the challenges.

Amid the despair, the spirit of the Lebanese Christians endures. Churches remain a beacon, with clergy and congregants persevering in prayer and community service, despite facing airstrikes and evacuation. Their resolve symbolizes the enduring strength of faith amidst adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)