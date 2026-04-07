Chess: The Game of Kings That Challenged Racial Stereotypes

Chess, historically hailed as the 'game of kings,' emerged as a significant equalizer during the medieval era, according to a new study from the University of Cambridge. The research, conducted by historian Dr Krisztina Ilko, emphasizes how the strategic game transcended racial biases by valuing intellectual acumen over societal status.

Dr Ilko's study, titled 'Chess and Race in the Global Middle Ages,' compiles international evidence showcasing chess's role in challenging racial stereotypes. The game's origins trace back to the Sanskrit word chaturanga, symbolizing the Indian army's major divisions, highlighting the game's deep-rooted cultural significance.

Despite prevalent racial structures of the time, chess offered a platform for intellectual exchange across civilizations. Dr Ilko argues that chess not only mirrored society's diversity but also empowered individuals to challenge racial norms. Her upcoming book, 'The Pawns of History: A New Approach towards the Global Middle Ages,' aims to further explore these themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)