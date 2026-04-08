Turkey's Crackdown on Islamic State: Massive Operations and Arrests
Turkey launched extensive operations nationwide, detaining nearly 200 individuals linked to the Islamic State. This action follows a gun battle involving attackers near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek stated on social media that legal proceedings have started and operations against the terrorist group will continue.
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- Turkey
Turkey intensified its operations against the Islamic State, resulting in the detention of almost 200 individuals nationwide. This crackdown comes a day after a violent confrontation occurred outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, where gunmen engaged in an extended battle with police.
Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced on the platform X that legal proceedings against the suspects have begun. He emphasized that the operations addressing the Islamic State threat will continue with meticulous effort.
Authorities have yet to officially attribute responsibility for Tuesday's attack, which resulted in one attacker being killed and two others wounded. The incident has amplified Turkey's resolve to confront terrorist threats domestically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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