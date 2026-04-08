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Tragedy in Palamu: A Story of Despair and Loss

A 70-year-old man named Indradev Mahato allegedly committed suicide following a dispute with his wife in Jharkhand's Palamu district. Police reported that Mahato hanged himself in his home after a verbal altercation. His son revealed the couple lived alone, while he resided nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:21 IST
Tragedy in Palamu: A Story of Despair and Loss
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Palamu district where a 70-year-old man, Indradev Mahato, allegedly took his own life following a tiff with his wife. The incident occurred in Goradih village under the jurisdiction of Lesliganj police station, as disclosed by law enforcement officials.

Lesliganj Officer-in-Charge Uttam Kumar informed PTI that during a nightly dispute, Mahato's heated altercation with his wife drove him to commit this drastic act. The couple's son, Dwarika Mahto, stated that he noticed signs of distress but was unaware they could lead to such a tragedy.

According to police, Dwarika explained his parents lived independently, with his family living a kilometer away. The community is left in shock, highlighting the dire need for addressing mental health issues and family conflicts. Further investigations by local authorities are ongoing.

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