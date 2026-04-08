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M5 Entertainment and JioHotstar's 'Tadka' Revolutionize Storytelling

M5 Entertainment partners with JioHotstar's 'Tadka' to develop original titles, marking a shift to mobile-first storytelling. Founded by Sonya V. Kapoor and Amrita Mendonza, M5 focuses on scalable content including web series and commercials. Their model integrates storytelling, brands, and platforms for rapid IP development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:01 IST
M5 Entertainment and JioHotstar's 'Tadka' Revolutionize Storytelling
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New Delhi [India], April 08: M5 Entertainment, helmed by Sonya V. Kapoor and Amrita Mendonza, has joined forces with JioHotstar's vertical storytelling platform 'Tadka'. This collaboration is part of a wider trend towards high-frequency, mobile-first storytelling, a rapidly growing format in the global content arena.

M5 Entertainment specializes in creating scalable intellectual properties across various formats, including web series, feature films, and television commercials. The company also excels in celebrity brand partnerships, melding talent and narrative with brand objectives to produce compelling content.

Under Sonya V. Kapoor's creative leadership, M5's content has reached significant milestones, such as the short film 'Ek Chup', which boasts over 2 million views and international distribution. As M5 continues to innovate with new content formats, it positions itself at the forefront of India's evolving content landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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