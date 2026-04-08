Jaipur's Jubilant Ceasefire: A Shia Celebration

The Shia community in Jaipur erupted in celebration on Wednesday following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, viewing it as a definitive victory.

Community members gathered across various parts of Jaipur, exchanging greetings and distributing sweets. These celebrations marked a resurgence following a period of subdued Eid festivities, which had been dampened by the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike earlier this month.

Participants were seen holding photographs of Khamenei and chanting slogans supporting Iran, while the city's markets experienced a surge in activity with women actively shopping. Locals like Nadir Naqvi heralded the ceasefire as a 'victory for humanity,' with celebrations echoed by Akram Hussain, who emphasized its historic significance for Iran during the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)