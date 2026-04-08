Jaipur's Jubilant Ceasefire: A Shia Celebration
The Shia community in Jaipur celebrated a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, marking it a significant victory. Celebrations resumed after Eid was subdued due to Iran's Supreme Leader's death. Markets bustled, and participants expressed support for Iran with photos, slogans, and sweets.
- Country:
- India
The Shia community in Jaipur erupted in celebration on Wednesday following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, viewing it as a definitive victory.
Community members gathered across various parts of Jaipur, exchanging greetings and distributing sweets. These celebrations marked a resurgence following a period of subdued Eid festivities, which had been dampened by the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike earlier this month.
Participants were seen holding photographs of Khamenei and chanting slogans supporting Iran, while the city's markets experienced a surge in activity with women actively shopping. Locals like Nadir Naqvi heralded the ceasefire as a 'victory for humanity,' with celebrations echoed by Akram Hussain, who emphasized its historic significance for Iran during the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Shia
- Jaipur
- ceasefire
- US-Iran
- celebration
- Eid
- fesitval
- Ayatollah Khamenei
- Tehran
- strike
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