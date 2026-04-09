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Weaver Renaissance: UP's New Cluster-Based Development Strategy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized income growth and dignity for weavers by proposing a cluster-based development plan. Addressing challenges like rising raw material costs and market access, he advocated for modern tools, skill training, and digital platforms. UP's handloom sector contributes significantly to India's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:56 IST
Weaver Renaissance: UP's New Cluster-Based Development Strategy
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a strategic focus on the income growth, dignity, and livelihood stability of weavers in the state. Chairing a review meeting with the handloom department, he outlined a coordinated approach to tackle pressing challenges faced by the sector.

The Chief Minister highlighted the problems of rising raw material costs, limited market reach, and outdated technology access, calling for a shift from isolated schemes to a robust, integrated support system. He directed a cluster-based development approach, urging the identification of weaver-dominated regions to enhance production, quality, and marketing efforts.

Adityanath also stressed the importance of modern tools, skill training, and digital platforms, aiming to better connect weavers with consumers and expand market access. The focus on reducing electricity costs through solar energy was also underlined to aid the powerloom weavers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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