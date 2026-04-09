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Philippines Unveils Strategic Coast Guard Base in South China Sea

The Philippines inaugurated a significant coast guard base on Thitu Island in the contested South China Sea, reinforcing its claim of sovereignty in a region closely monitored by China. This move, aimed at demonstrating the Philippines' resolve, coincided with the nation's Day of Valour celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:35 IST
Philippines Unveils Strategic Coast Guard Base in South China Sea
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines has made a bold move in the South China Sea by opening a major coast guard base on Thitu Island, aiming to assert its sovereignty in the contested region.

The base, described as a 'steadfast sentinel,' underscores Manila's strategic interests despite China's persistent presence and expansive maritime claims. Philippine officials, including Transport Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Senator Erwin Tulfo, attended the ceremony that marked the opening.

While tensions persist with China's coast guard nearby, the new facility promises a stronger defense of Filipino interests and livelihoods, bolstering morale among local residents on the island, known as Pag-asa, or 'hope' in Tagalog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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