Holger Rune Set for Hamburg Comeback Post-Surgery

Holger Rune, the three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, will make his much-anticipated return to competitive tennis at the upcoming Hamburg Open after undergoing Achilles surgery last October, as announced by the tournament organizers on Thursday.

Rune faced a season-ending Achilles tendon rupture during the Stockholm Open semi-finals against Ugo Humbert, but shortly thereafter, he remarkably regained his position in the top 10 world rankings.

The 22-year-old expressed excitement for his return, stating, 'The hard work starts in Hamburg. I can't wait to be back on clay at the Bitpanda Hamburg Open and to finally experience the atmosphere on site again after such a long break.' Additionally, Germany's world number three, Alexander Zverev, is among the notable participants in the tournament, which kicks off on May 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)