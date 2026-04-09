Holger Rune Set for Hamburg Comeback Post-Surgery
Holger Rune, a three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, is scheduled to return at the Hamburg Open following Achilles surgery in October. Despite an Achilles tendon rupture cutting his season short, Rune impressively climbed back into the world’s top 10 rankings. The event begins on May 16.
Holger Rune, the three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, will make his much-anticipated return to competitive tennis at the upcoming Hamburg Open after undergoing Achilles surgery last October, as announced by the tournament organizers on Thursday.
Rune faced a season-ending Achilles tendon rupture during the Stockholm Open semi-finals against Ugo Humbert, but shortly thereafter, he remarkably regained his position in the top 10 world rankings.
The 22-year-old expressed excitement for his return, stating, 'The hard work starts in Hamburg. I can't wait to be back on clay at the Bitpanda Hamburg Open and to finally experience the atmosphere on site again after such a long break.' Additionally, Germany's world number three, Alexander Zverev, is among the notable participants in the tournament, which kicks off on May 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)