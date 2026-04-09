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Chris Hemsworth's Electrifying Return: 'Extraction 3' Gears Up

Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise his role as Tyler Rake in 'Extraction 3', joining Golshifteh Farahani and Idris Elba. Directed by Sam Hargrave, with a script by David Weil, the film is based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad'. The first two films were major hits for Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:50 IST
Chris Hemsworth's Electrifying Return: 'Extraction 3' Gears Up
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Hollywood powerhouse Chris Hemsworth is making a highly anticipated return to his role as Tyler Rake in the third installment of the Netflix action franchise 'Extraction'.

Alongside celebrated actors Golshifteh Farahani and Idris Elba, Hemsworth's reprise is a nod to the film's skyrocketing popularity. Directed by Sam Hargrave with a gripping script from David Weil, the film is poised to be another blockbuster hit.

The 'Extraction' series draws its narrative from the graphic novel 'Ciudad' and is recognized for its intense action sequences, resonating with audiences worldwide as a major success on the streaming platform. Production for 'Extraction 3' begins this summer, promising another pulse-pounding mission.

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