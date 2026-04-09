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'Political Games Overshadowing Sports in West Bengal: BJP's Critique'

BJP president Nitin Nabin criticizes West Bengal's faltering sports and cultural scene under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, attributing the decline to a focus on political games. He asserts the misuse of sports clubs for electoral strategies and promises BJP will restore the state's sporting prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:12 IST
'Political Games Overshadowing Sports in West Bengal: BJP's Critique'
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has condemned the alleged decline in West Bengal's sports and cultural activities, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of prioritizing political games over genuine development.

Addressing a gathering, Nabin highlighted recent controversies, such as Lionel Messi's appearance at Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium, as outcomes of political maneuvering.

He vowed that a BJP-led government would restore West Bengal's former sporting glory and criticized the current misuse of sports clubs for electoral strategies, particularly ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

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