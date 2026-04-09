'Political Games Overshadowing Sports in West Bengal: BJP's Critique'

BJP national president Nitin Nabin has condemned the alleged decline in West Bengal's sports and cultural activities, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of prioritizing political games over genuine development.

Addressing a gathering, Nabin highlighted recent controversies, such as Lionel Messi's appearance at Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium, as outcomes of political maneuvering.

He vowed that a BJP-led government would restore West Bengal's former sporting glory and criticized the current misuse of sports clubs for electoral strategies, particularly ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.