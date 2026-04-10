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Raja Ravi Varma's Legacy Shines at AstaGuru's 'Showkeen' Exhibition

AstaGuru's 'Showkeen' exhibition features Raja Ravi Varma's iconic painting 'Yashoda and Krishna', recently sold for Rs 167.20 crore. The exhibition at Nehru Centre showcases the evolution of Indian art. The event offers collectors and art enthusiasts a chance to experience seminal works by modern and contemporary Indian artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:38 IST
Raja Ravi Varma's Legacy Shines at AstaGuru's 'Showkeen' Exhibition
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AstaGuru is set to dazzle art lovers with its upcoming 'Showkeen' exhibition, spotlighting a hallmark of Indian art, Raja Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna'. This iconic painting, which fetched Rs 167.20 crore at auction, highlights Varma's unique blend of Indian mythological themes with European painting techniques.

Held at Mumbai's Nehru Centre, the exhibition maps the journey of Indian art from masters like S H Raza, M F Husain, and F N Souza to contemporary artists such as Meetali Singh. 'Showkeen' exemplifies not only the progression of Indian artistry but also presents pivotal works for both seasoned and new art collectors.

Director of marketing at AstaGuru, Manoj Mansukhani, emphasized the exhibition's role in engaging audiences with transformative art pieces. The painting of Yashoda and Krishna stands out for capturing the essence of maternal love and divine intimacy with remarkable precision, offering viewers an immersive cultural experience.

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