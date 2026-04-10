Raja Ravi Varma's Legacy Shines at AstaGuru's 'Showkeen' Exhibition

AstaGuru is set to dazzle art lovers with its upcoming 'Showkeen' exhibition, spotlighting a hallmark of Indian art, Raja Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna'. This iconic painting, which fetched Rs 167.20 crore at auction, highlights Varma's unique blend of Indian mythological themes with European painting techniques.

Held at Mumbai's Nehru Centre, the exhibition maps the journey of Indian art from masters like S H Raza, M F Husain, and F N Souza to contemporary artists such as Meetali Singh. 'Showkeen' exemplifies not only the progression of Indian artistry but also presents pivotal works for both seasoned and new art collectors.

Director of marketing at AstaGuru, Manoj Mansukhani, emphasized the exhibition's role in engaging audiences with transformative art pieces. The painting of Yashoda and Krishna stands out for capturing the essence of maternal love and divine intimacy with remarkable precision, offering viewers an immersive cultural experience.