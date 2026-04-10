Bata India's New Campaign Revamps Footwear Staples

Bata India has announced its latest campaign, 'Everyday Essentials. Reinvented,' aiming to revitalize its focus on open footwear, a significant element in Indian fashion. With actor Taapsee Pannu at the helm, the campaign showcases a collection designed for the modern woman, blending comfort and style seamlessly.

The collection features designs like flat and low-heeled sandals, peep-toes, and woven straps, all crafted using lightweight, supportive materials. These styles cater to long hours of wear without sacrificing aesthetic appeal, offered in soothing shades of beige, brown, silver, and black.

With sales exceeding 2 million pairs in 2025, Bata reinforces its role as a leader in open footwear. The collection begins at an accessible price of ₹799, aligning with Bata's mission to deliver quality and fashionable footwear to consumers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)