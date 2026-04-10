Digital Piracy Strikes: 'Jana Nayagan' Film Leaked Online

The highly anticipated film 'Jana Nayagan', starring actor-turned-politician Vijay, has been leaked online in high definition, leading KVN Productions to take immediate legal action. This incident, described by many as a dire threat of digital piracy, prompted widespread condemnation within the film industry.

The leak was discovered on Friday morning with key scenes, including Vijay's introduction and the title card, being circulated on platforms like X, WhatsApp, and Telegram. The production company's legal representative, Vijayan Subramanian, confirmed that the full movie was also being shared, constituting a severe criminal and copyright violation.

Film personalities such as Chiranjeevi, Khushbu Sundar, and Sivakarthikeyan expressed their disapproval of the leak, urging fans to avoid spreading the pirated content and support legal viewing avenues. This leak adds another layer of challenges as the film, marred by a legal dispute with the CBFC, was already delayed from its initial January release.

(With inputs from agencies.)