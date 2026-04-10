Tragedy in Paradise: Bus Accident in Canary Islands

A bus carrying tourists on a holiday trip in Spain's Canary Islands tragically plunged into a ravine on Friday, resulting in the loss of one life and injuries to 27 others, according to local emergency services.

The accident took place on the scenic island of La Gomera, where steep volcanic terrain is a hallmark of the landscape. Known for its natural beauty, the island is a sought-after destination for tourists from the UK and across Europe.

Emergency response teams swiftly transported the injured passengers, predominantly British nationals, to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The Spanish archipelago remains a beloved travel spot, famed not just for its warm climate but also its distinct volcanic features and cultural appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)