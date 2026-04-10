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Vantara University: Pioneering Wildlife Conservation Education

Vantara, founded by Reliance Industries, announced the establishment of Vantara University in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The university, led by Anant Ambani, aims to advance wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences by transforming field expertise into academic programs and professional training, fostering a compassionate and knowledgeable generation for conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:43 IST
Vantara University: Pioneering Wildlife Conservation Education
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Vantara, a wildlife conservation initiative under Reliance Industries, is set to establish Vantara University in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The announcement, made on Friday, emphasized the university's commitment to wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences.

Under the leadership of Reliance Executive Director Anant Ambani, Vantara University will harness on-ground conservation expertise to develop comprehensive academic programs and professional training. This initiative aims to create globally relevant frameworks for future conservation efforts.

Anant Ambani, during the university's announcement ceremony, highlighted the importance of preparing capable minds and institutions to protect and care for wildlife. The university emerges from a personal journey of compassion and awareness of animal distress, striving to equip future generations with the necessary knowledge and skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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