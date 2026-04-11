Vijay Varma: From Rickshaws to Matka King

Vijay Varma, known for his versatile acting roles, has a career characterized by stark contrasts, ranging from slow starts to sudden recognition. His journey mirrors the unpredictable paths of showbiz, similar to the highs and lows experienced by Brij Bhatti, the character he portrays in the upcoming series 'Matka King.'

Recalling his early days, Varma shared moments like sharing a charter plane with Amitabh Bachchan for 'Pink,' highlighting how such experiences punctuated periods of career lulls. 'Gully Boy' became the gamechanger, thrusting Varma into the limelight, which he describes as a significant career turning point.

His latest venture, 'Matka King,' directed by Nagraj Manjule, tells the story of a gambling mastermind in 1960s Bombay. Set to debut on Prime Video, the show marks Varma's most mature and responsible role to date, reflecting his growth in understanding the complete filmmaking and marketing process.

(With inputs from agencies.)