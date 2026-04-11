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Empowering Welfare: Tamil Nadu's Landmark Schemes

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin highlights the significance of the women's monthly entitlement scheme and the CM's breakfast initiative. These efforts, crucial for women's empowerment and child health, have set a precedent in welfare. The schemes are now being replicated by other states across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:32 IST
Empowering Welfare: Tamil Nadu's Landmark Schemes
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Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has underscored the pivotal importance of the women's monthly entitlement scheme and the Chief Minister's breakfast initiative, projects that he holds in high regard.

In a recent interview, Mr. Stalin remarked on the transformational impact of these schemes. The women's empowerment initiative, offering Rs 1,000 monthly to family leaders, has not only been effectively executed but has also inspired adoption in other states.

The breakfast scheme for schoolchildren, aimed at eradicating hunger among young learners, ensures no child goes to school hungry and enhances educational engagement. Both initiatives are cornerstones of his administration's welfare agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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