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Indie Films in a Big Star World: The Struggle of ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’

Ranvir Shorey discusses the difficulties faced by indie films like 'Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa' in finding an audience, even on streaming platforms. Despite challenges from big-budget films, Shorey remains hopeful for a solution through the internet. The film currently streams on ZEE5 and is a collaborative effort with Rajat Kapoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 15:08 IST
Indie Films in a Big Star World: The Struggle of ‘Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’
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  • India

Ranvir Shorey, a notable figure in indie cinema, highlights the ongoing challenges faced by smaller films such as 'Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa' in reaching audiences. While big-budget films capture mainstream attention, niche projects struggle to compete, even on streaming platforms, which were once seen as a refuge.

The actor expressed concerns about the gatekeeping practices now emerging on streaming services, akin to those in traditional theatrical releases. Shorey, however, remains optimistic, hoping for future internet-driven solutions that could provide new opportunities for independent filmmakers.

Streaming on ZEE5, 'Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa' is a mystery thriller that reunites Shorey with director Rajat Kapoor. The film, supported by Applause Entertainment and Mithya Talkies, underlines the importance of platforms championing small films, as they offer fresh narratives in an industry often driven by spectacle and scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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