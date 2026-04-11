Remembering Sido-Kanhu's Legacy: A Tribute to Jharkhand's Heroes

In a heartfelt tribute, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren honored the birth anniversary of tribal leaders Sido and Kanhu Murmu at Ranchi's Sido-Kahnu Park on Saturday.

Soren, accompanied by his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, paid homage to the brothers famed for spearheading the Santhal rebellion against British rule in 1855.

The Chief Minister emphasized the continued inspiration drawn from their struggle against exploitation, urging society to uphold their legacy of courage, self-respect, and environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)