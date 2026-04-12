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Amarkkalam: A Timeless Tamil Love Saga Returns to Theatres

The Tamil film 'Amarkkalam', starring Ajith Kumar and Shalini, is set for a re-release on April 24. Directed by Saran, this blockbuster from 1999 features a love story intertwined with challenges. The film, pivotal in Kumar's career, was also remade in Telugu and Kannada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:37 IST
Amarkkalam: A Timeless Tamil Love Saga Returns to Theatres
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Tamil film 'Amarkkalam', starring the renowned actor Ajith Kumar, is making its return to the big screen on April 24. Originally released on August 13, 1999, the film was directed by Saran and became a massive hit, cementing Kumar's status as an action hero.

The storyline follows Kumar's character, Vasu, an unruly man who clashes with Mohana, played by Shalini, over a film reel. As the narrative unfolds, the two fall in love, facing unexpected obstacles in their journey to be together. Fans are eager to relive this classic tale of romance and conflict.

Production company Sparrow Cinemas announced the re-release on social media, highlighting the enduring appeal of Kumar and Shalini's on-screen chemistry. The film's success led to remakes in Telugu and Kannada, expanding its impact across multiple regional industries.

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