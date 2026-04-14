Left Menu

Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

Private hospitals across Rajasthan observed a 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) after the arrest of Dr. Sondev Bansal in Jaipur. OPD services were halted while some hospitals also suspended emergency services. Government hospitals were bolstered to handle increased patient load during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:14 IST
Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan, medical services took a significant hit as doctors commenced a state-wide strike on Tuesday. The strike was organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) following the arrest of a hospital director in Jaipur.

From 8 am on April 14 to 8 am on April 15, private hospitals and nursing homes across the state ceased OPD services, responding to the IMA's call. Jaipur witnessed a complete shutdown of private hospital OPD services, although admitted patients continued to receive treatment. Some facilities even halted emergency services, prompting authorities to strengthen service provisions in government hospitals to cope with the increased patient load.

The protest, as described by Dr. Vijay Kapoor, President of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, is symbolic but may escalate if demands are not met. The strike follows the arrest of Dr. Sondev Bansal, involved in an alleged fraud, and calls for the state government to clear payments under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), which has been suspended indefinitely in response.

TRENDING

1
UK Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes

UK Stocks Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Peace Hopes

 Global
2
Nitish Kumar says he has submitted his resignation as Bihar CM to governor.

Nitish Kumar says he has submitted his resignation as Bihar CM to governor.

 India
3
Army Officer and Son Assaulted in Delhi's Mehram Nagar

Army Officer and Son Assaulted in Delhi's Mehram Nagar

 India
4
Breaking Barriers: The Push for Gender Equality in Indian Politics

Breaking Barriers: The Push for Gender Equality in Indian Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026