Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

In Rajasthan, medical services took a significant hit as doctors commenced a state-wide strike on Tuesday. The strike was organized by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) following the arrest of a hospital director in Jaipur.

From 8 am on April 14 to 8 am on April 15, private hospitals and nursing homes across the state ceased OPD services, responding to the IMA's call. Jaipur witnessed a complete shutdown of private hospital OPD services, although admitted patients continued to receive treatment. Some facilities even halted emergency services, prompting authorities to strengthen service provisions in government hospitals to cope with the increased patient load.

The protest, as described by Dr. Vijay Kapoor, President of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, is symbolic but may escalate if demands are not met. The strike follows the arrest of Dr. Sondev Bansal, involved in an alleged fraud, and calls for the state government to clear payments under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), which has been suspended indefinitely in response.