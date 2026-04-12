Clash Over Warkari Tradition: Faith and Ideology in Maharashtra's Spiritual Landscape

The Warkari tradition in Maharashtra, renowned for its emphasis on devotion and equality, is facing ideological challenges, according to recent statements by political figures. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant expressed support for NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks regarding the infiltration of the sect by self-styled godmen and divisive preachers.

This tradition, which has historically facilitated social reform and promoted a casteless, religion-neutral path to spirituality, is being misrepresented by those spreading fanaticism, claimed both politicians. The Warkari sect, embedded in centuries-old practices, including the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, is said to be manipulated by external forces attempting to foster divisiveness within its ranks.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Pawar's concerns as misinformed, suggesting that any undue influences, including alleged individuals with Urban Naxal links, have been effectively sidelined by the movement. He emphasized the Warkari tradition's roots in brotherhood and spiritual integrity, asserting the government's vigilance through intelligence dossiers on potential disruptors.

(With inputs from agencies.)