Left Menu

Clash Over Warkari Tradition: Faith and Ideology in Maharashtra's Spiritual Landscape

The Warkari tradition in Maharashtra, known for its devotion and social equality, is reportedly under threat from divisive elements. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant backs NCP chief Sharad Pawar's claims on infiltration by self-styled spiritual leaders, countering ideological shifts within this spiritual movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 11:57 IST
Clash Over Warkari Tradition: Faith and Ideology in Maharashtra's Spiritual Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

The Warkari tradition in Maharashtra, renowned for its emphasis on devotion and equality, is facing ideological challenges, according to recent statements by political figures. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant expressed support for NCP chief Sharad Pawar's remarks regarding the infiltration of the sect by self-styled godmen and divisive preachers.

This tradition, which has historically facilitated social reform and promoted a casteless, religion-neutral path to spirituality, is being misrepresented by those spreading fanaticism, claimed both politicians. The Warkari sect, embedded in centuries-old practices, including the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, is said to be manipulated by external forces attempting to foster divisiveness within its ranks.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Pawar's concerns as misinformed, suggesting that any undue influences, including alleged individuals with Urban Naxal links, have been effectively sidelined by the movement. He emphasized the Warkari tradition's roots in brotherhood and spiritual integrity, asserting the government's vigilance through intelligence dossiers on potential disruptors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

Riyas Challenges UDF's Government Formation Claims in Kerala

 India
2
Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

Hungary's Defining Election: Orban vs. Magyar

 Hungary
3
Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

Kerala's Political Chessboard: LDF and UDF Battle for Power

 India
4
Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

Easter Truce Tensions: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Net-Zero Transition: How the Global Economy Is Reshaping for a Climate Future

Ghana’s Financial System Needs Stronger Safeguards to Prevent Future Crises

AI Boom and Global Shocks Redefine East Asia’s Growth Path and Policy Choices

South Asia’s Growth Engine Slows as Energy Costs Rise and Jobs Struggle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026