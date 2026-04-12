Aahana Resort: Expanding Green Luxury in Uttarakhand
Aahana Resort, located near Jim Corbett National Park, is expanding while focusing on sustainability. Managing Director Kamal Tripathi highlights Uttarakhand's potential for hospitality growth with improved infrastructure. The resort introduces L'Occitane spa to enhance wellness offerings and plans to expand to 99 rooms by May.
- Country:
- India
Amid the lush greenery near Jim Corbett National Park, Aahana Resort is setting a new precedent in sustainable luxury tourism by announcing plans for thoughtful expansion within Uttarakhand.
Managing Director Kamal Tripathi, in a conversation with PTI, emphasized the untapped potential for hospitality in the region, suggesting that enhanced infrastructure like a nearby airport could significantly boost tourism.
The resort, renowned for its eco-friendly stance, recently introduced French spa brand L'Occitane to cater to an increasing demand for wellness-focused travel. Director Ayu Tripathi disclosed plans to expand the property to 99 rooms by May, reinforcing the resort's commitment to growth in harmony with its verdant environment.
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