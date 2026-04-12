Aahana Resort: Expanding Green Luxury in Uttarakhand

Amid the lush greenery near Jim Corbett National Park, Aahana Resort is setting a new precedent in sustainable luxury tourism by announcing plans for thoughtful expansion within Uttarakhand.

Managing Director Kamal Tripathi, in a conversation with PTI, emphasized the untapped potential for hospitality in the region, suggesting that enhanced infrastructure like a nearby airport could significantly boost tourism.

The resort, renowned for its eco-friendly stance, recently introduced French spa brand L'Occitane to cater to an increasing demand for wellness-focused travel. Director Ayu Tripathi disclosed plans to expand the property to 99 rooms by May, reinforcing the resort's commitment to growth in harmony with its verdant environment.