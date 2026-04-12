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Asha Bhosle: The Michelangelo of Indian Music

Raj Thackeray likens Asha Bhosle to Michelangelo, highlighting her boldness and playfulness similar to Renaissance artistry. Her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, represents perfection akin to da Vinci. Despite personal hardships, Bhosle's music embodies human spirit and resilience, making her a monumental figure in the Indian music industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:08 IST
Asha Bhosle: The Michelangelo of Indian Music
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has drawn a parallel between the work of legendary singer Asha Bhosle and that of High Renaissance icon Michelangelo, following Bhosle's passing.

Thackeray emphasized the shared attributes of passion, playfulness, and rebelliousness in their respective works. He also compared Bhosle's sister, Lata Mangeshkar, to Leonardo da Vinci, noting the perfection and profound stillness found in Mangeshkar's music.

Bhosle is celebrated for her ability to channel personal hardships into a fierce, uninhibited artistic expression that resonates deeply with listeners, reflecting the human condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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