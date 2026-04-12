Asha Bhosle: The Michelangelo of Indian Music

Raj Thackeray, president of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has drawn a parallel between the work of legendary singer Asha Bhosle and that of High Renaissance icon Michelangelo, following Bhosle's passing.

Thackeray emphasized the shared attributes of passion, playfulness, and rebelliousness in their respective works. He also compared Bhosle's sister, Lata Mangeshkar, to Leonardo da Vinci, noting the perfection and profound stillness found in Mangeshkar's music.

Bhosle is celebrated for her ability to channel personal hardships into a fierce, uninhibited artistic expression that resonates deeply with listeners, reflecting the human condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)