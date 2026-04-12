Left Menu

Haroli Festival 2026: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity in Himachal Pradesh

The Haroli Festival 2026 in Himachal Pradesh, inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, highlighted the region's cultural diversity and unity. The event featured traditional processions and music performances, emphasizing its role in preserving local traditions and fostering community participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:49 IST
Haroli Festival 2026: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the importance of preserving local traditions for cultural identity during the inauguration of the Haroli Festival-2026 in Una.

He participated in traditional processions showcasing folk traditions and highlighted the event as a reflection of the state's rich cultural heritage.

The event, featuring performances by Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal and the Abhigya Band, underscored the government's commitment to cultural legacy and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skies of Controversy: United-American Airlines Merger Stirs Concerns

Skies of Controversy: United-American Airlines Merger Stirs Concerns

 Global
2
Police Crackdown Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir

Police Crackdown Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
3
Navigating Tensions: Britain and France's Bid to Unblock the Strait of Hormuz

Navigating Tensions: Britain and France's Bid to Unblock the Strait of Hormu...

 Global
4
Modi Champions Women's Reservation Act for 2029 Elections

Modi Champions Women's Reservation Act for 2029 Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026