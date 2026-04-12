Haroli Festival 2026: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the importance of preserving local traditions for cultural identity during the inauguration of the Haroli Festival-2026 in Una.

He participated in traditional processions showcasing folk traditions and highlighted the event as a reflection of the state's rich cultural heritage.

The event, featuring performances by Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal and the Abhigya Band, underscored the government's commitment to cultural legacy and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)