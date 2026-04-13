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Haryanvi Star Masoom Sharma Faces Legal Heat for Alleged Objectionable Remarks

Popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma is embroiled in a legal controversy after allegedly using objectionable language during a cultural event in Dehradun. The police have filed a case citing multiple legal sections, and investigations are underway. Sharma's representatives have not yet commented on the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:08 IST
Haryanvi Star Masoom Sharma Faces Legal Heat for Alleged Objectionable Remarks
Masoom Sharma (Photo/Instagram/@masoomsharmaofficial). Image Credit: ANI
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Popular Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma has found himself facing legal trouble following accusations of using inappropriate language during a public event. The incident occurred on April 10 at the cultural program held at DAV (PG) College in Dehradun.

According to the complainant, Pranchal Nauni, Sharma's comments made from the stage were offensive and hurt the sentiments of both students and the public in attendance. Dalanwala Police Station has registered a criminal case under FIR No. 63/2026, invoking several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to obscene acts, provoking a breach of peace, insulting the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation.

The Dehradun Police have confirmed the registration of the case and stated that a thorough investigation will be conducted according to legal procedures. At this time, no statements have been released by Sharma or his team regarding the situation. Sharma, a prominent figure in the Haryanvi music scene, is known for his fusion of traditional folk and modern desi pop, with popular tracks like '2 Numbari' and 'Madam Ji.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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