End of an Era: Asha Bhosle's Passing Leaves India Mourning

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday in Mumbai at the age of 92, bringing an era in Indian music to a poignant close. A family spokesperson confirmed that the icon died following a battle with multiple health complications.

Dr. Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital reported that Bhosle succumbed to organ failure. Her son, Anand Bhosle, disclosed details of her final rites, inviting the public to pay respects at Casa Grande, Lower Parel on Monday, with the last rites scheduled for 4 pm at Shivaji Park.

As the nation mourned, notable figures from cinema and politics, such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, poet Javed Akhtar, and actress Shabana Azmi, visited to pay tribute. Asha Bhosle's enduring legacy is immortalized in her extensive catalog of hit songs, including 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai' and 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja.'

(With inputs from agencies.)