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Palace Prive: A Royal Celebration of Heritage and Luxury at Jai Vilas Palace

Palace Prive, hosted by Robb Report India and the Scindia family, was an exclusive event at Jai Vilas Palace, Gwalior, celebrating India's heritage, craftsmanship, and luxury. The two-day gathering featured curated experiences, artisanal showcases, and intimate dining, attended by notable figures in film, food, and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:47 IST
Palace Prive: A Royal Celebration of Heritage and Luxury at Jai Vilas Palace
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior played host to Palace Prive, an exclusive event by Robb Report India and the Scindia family, on April 8 and 9, 2026. This select gathering highlighted India's rich heritage, craftsmanship, and royal hospitality, blending the past with contemporary luxury.

Featuring distinguished partners like Macallan, Bentley, and Vedica, the event offered curated experiences including a tour and dining in the grand Durbar Hall and exhibits by local artisans. Attendees included noted figures from film, food, design, and culture, reflecting the intersection of tradition and elegance.

Princess Priyadarshini Raje Scindia stated, ''This event allowed us to share the legacy and memories of Jai Vilas Palace with our guests.'' The event underscored a shared dedication to placing craftsmanship, heritage, and authenticity at the heart of luxury, illustrating Robb Report India's commitment to meaningful extravagance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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