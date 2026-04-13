Tragic Tale of Forbidden Love Leads to Double Suicide in Ranchi
A 32-year-old man and his sister-in-law were found hanging from a tree in Ranchi, suggesting a suicide linked to their illicit relationship. The man, married to the woman's elder sister, faced family disapproval. This tragic event unfolded following a wedding in the woman's family.
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- India
In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of a 32-year-old man and his sister-in-law were discovered hanging from a tree in Ranchi district, law enforcement confirmed on Monday. The incident has raised eyebrows, hinting at a suicide due to a disapproved relationship between the two individuals.
The initial investigation suggests that the man, already married to the woman's elder sister, had been involved in an illicit relationship with the 19-year-old. It is believed that the familial rejection of their relationship may have driven them to take such a drastic step, according to a statement by a police officer.
The man was in town with his family to celebrate a wedding in the young woman's family when the heart-wrenching incident occurred. Their bodies were discovered near Pagla Baba ground at Manjhitoli, as reported by Ram Kumar Verma, Bundu police station's officer-in-charge. An autopsy has been ordered to gather further insights into the deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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