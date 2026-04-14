PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel time between the two cities to nearly half.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:15 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel time between the two cities to nearly half.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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