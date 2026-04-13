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Amitabh Bachchan Mourns the Immortal Legacy of Asha Bhosle

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan expresses profound sorrow over the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. He reflects on her enduring musical legacy. Bhosle, a versatile voice behind many of Bachchan's films, passed at 92, leaving behind a rich catalogue of music immortalizing her soul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:03 IST
Amitabh Bachchan Mourns the Immortal Legacy of Asha Bhosle
Amitabh Bachchan remembers Asha Bhosle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is mourning the loss of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, paying a heartfelt tribute to her enduring legacy. In a recent blog post, Bachchan expressed his sadness, stating, "Sorrow and grief.. An entire era .. an incredible .. a phenomenal, astounding, prodigious, presence... lost yesterday.. the iconic, legendary Asha Bhosle ji, has left us."

The actor remains deeply moved by her passing, noting that despite her physical absence, Bhosle's musical legacy continues to thrive. "Her versatility in giving life to every song she gave voice to .. gone to the heavens .. and has left us an entire encyclopedia of eternal music.. The body has left us .. but her soul shall remain forever with us.. Her voice - the soul, shall ever be immortalised," he added.

Asha Bhosle, who lent her voice to numerous films of Amitabh Bachchan, including hits like 'The Great Gambler', 'Shaan', 'Kaalia', 'Sharabi', 'Indrajeet', 'Pukar', and 'Dostana', passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital. Dr. Prateet Samdani confirmed that Bhosle had been suffering from multiple health issues and succumbed to organ failure. Her mortal remains, wrapped in the Tricolour, were placed for public homage, with the final rites conducted at Shivaji Park with full state honours.

Spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle's career redefined Indian playback singing, showcasing her adaptability with classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret hits, and contemporary tracks. Her remarkable versatility distinguishes her as a once-in-a-generation talent. (ANI)

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