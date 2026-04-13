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India Mourns the Loss of Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle, iconic Indian playback singer, passed away at 92, marking the end of a musical era. Tributes flooded in from political leaders and entertainment industry figures. Known for her unparalleled versatility, Bhosle's contribution to Indian music celebrated with state honors and a public homage in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:15 IST
India Mourns the Loss of Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle
TMC leader and singer Babul Supriyo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The world of Indian music has been left in mourning following the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle at the age of 92. Known for her extraordinary contribution to the industry, she passed away at Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure, confirmed by Dr. Pratit Samdani.

Throughout Sunday and into Monday, tributes poured in from across the nation, with political leaders and entertainment dignitaries gathering to pay their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Bhosle as an iconic voice that will forever resonate across India. Her residence in Mumbai became a site of pilgrimage, with public homage and state honors underscoring her legacy.

Bhosle's passing marks the conclusion of a golden era in Indian music, where her and her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, defined its sound. As a Guinness World Record holder for the most studio recordings, her versatility across genres remains unmatched. Her final rites at Shivaji Park were attended by family, fans, and a cross-section of the Indian public, honoring her contribution to cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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