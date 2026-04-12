India mourns the loss of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Known for her melodious and distinctive voice, Bhosle left an indelible mark on Bollywood music over her seven-decade career.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described her passing as deeply distressing and said her contributions will continue to inspire future generations. He extended his condolences to Bhosle's family and fans, acknowledging the strength they need to bear this irreparable loss.

Bhosle's death was due to multi-organ failure at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Her legacy in Indian music and the hearts of millions will endure for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)