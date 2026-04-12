Nepal Pays Tribute to Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle

Nepal has expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away in Mumbai at 92 due to a heart attack. Her songs from the 1970s and 1980s remain popular among the Nepalese audience, bringing international attention to Nepalese cinema and music.

Online news portal onlinekhabar.com highlighted her significant contribution, noting how her voice helped elevate Nepalese playback songs on a global scale. Her Nepali hit songs include 'Gairi Khet ma,' 'Mohani Lagla Hai,' and 'Mirmire Sanjha ma,' among others, which resonated deeply with the Nepalese public.

Asha Bhosle collaborated with prominent Nepalese musicians like Narayan Gopal and Udit Narayan, creating timeless duets that are still cherished today. Although she has passed, her legacy lives on, firmly etched in the memory of Nepal's music lovers.