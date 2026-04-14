Nepal Welcomes New Year 2083 with Celebrations and Reflections

Nepal marked the arrival of New Year 2083 based on the Bikram era calendar, with festivities resonating nationwide. Baisakh 1, also known as Baisakh Sankranti, signifies a new cycle in the Bikram Sambat calendar, a tradition rooted in solar movements.

In his New Year address, Prime Minister Balendra Shah conveyed heartfelt wishes for happiness and stability. President Ramchandra Paudel highlighted the importance of historical calendars, linking them to a heritage of national glory and future hope. He also reflected on the recent elections as a hopeful step towards improving governance and societal equality.

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav added his voice, calling on Nepalis to leverage the New Year for fostering positive change and unity, as reported by The Himalayan Times.