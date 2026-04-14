Left Menu

Nepal Welcomes New Year 2083 with Celebrations and Reflections

Nepal celebrated the New Year 2083 of the Bikram era calendar with traditional festivities. Leaders, including Prime Minister Balendra Shah and President Ramchandra Paudel, emphasized peace, prosperity, and national unity. Reflecting on recent elections, Paudel urged citizens to uphold democratic ideals and focus on collective goals for a brighter future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:50 IST
Nepal Welcomes New Year 2083 with Celebrations and Reflections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal marked the arrival of New Year 2083 based on the Bikram era calendar, with festivities resonating nationwide. Baisakh 1, also known as Baisakh Sankranti, signifies a new cycle in the Bikram Sambat calendar, a tradition rooted in solar movements.

In his New Year address, Prime Minister Balendra Shah conveyed heartfelt wishes for happiness and stability. President Ramchandra Paudel highlighted the importance of historical calendars, linking them to a heritage of national glory and future hope. He also reflected on the recent elections as a hopeful step towards improving governance and societal equality.

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav added his voice, calling on Nepalis to leverage the New Year for fostering positive change and unity, as reported by The Himalayan Times.

TRENDING

1
Realizing Ambedkar's Vision: Modi Govt's Commitment to Social Harmony

Realizing Ambedkar's Vision: Modi Govt's Commitment to Social Harmony

 India
2
High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault

High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault

 India
3
Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

 India
4
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel time between the two cities to nearly half.

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026