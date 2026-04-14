NFDC Unveils Malayalam Time-Travel Drama Achappa’s Album, Set for April 24 Release

In a significant push toward innovative storytelling in Indian cinema, the National Film Development Corporation Ltd. (NFDC), under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has announced the release of its latest Malayalam feature film, Achappa’s Album (Grampa’s Album). Slated for theatrical release on 24 April 2026, the film promises to blend fantasy, emotional depth, and generational storytelling in a way rarely explored in mainstream regional cinema.

Positioned as a family fantasy drama with a time-travel twist, Achappa’s Album represents NFDC’s continued commitment to supporting original narratives that push creative boundaries while remaining rooted in relatable human experiences.

A Fresh Take on Time-Travel in Indian Cinema

At the heart of the film lies a compelling and unconventional premise: a father and son mysteriously begin living each other’s lives. This narrative device allows the film to explore intergenerational conflict, empathy, and self-discovery through a unique lens. While time-travel has often been used in Indian cinema as a spectacle-driven trope, Achappa’s Album reimagines it as an intimate storytelling tool, focusing on emotional transformation rather than visual effects alone.

Industry observers note that Indian regional cinema has increasingly experimented with genre-blending narratives over the past decade. Films combining fantasy with social commentary have seen growing audience acceptance, particularly among younger viewers and OTT audiences. Achappa’s Album appears poised to build on this trend by offering a multi-layered narrative that appeals to both family audiences and cinephiles.

Strong Creative Vision Backed by Experienced Team

The film is directed by Deepti Pillay Sivan, who brings a nuanced storytelling approach shaped by her experience in both Indian and international filmmaking spaces. The screenplay, written by Sanjeev Sivan, Anirban Bhattacharya, and Umesh Nair, combines humor, emotional depth, and philosophical undertones, reflecting a collaborative writing process that draws from diverse cinematic traditions.

Speaking about the project, Director Deepti Pillay Sivan emphasized the film’s emotional core:“The film explores deep human relationships through a simple yet engaging time-travel narrative. At its heart, it is about understanding—understanding oneself and those we often take for granted. NFDC’s support has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.”

Ensemble Cast Bridges Generations

The film features a carefully curated ensemble cast, bringing together seasoned performers and contemporary talent. Veteran actor Mohan Agashe leads the cast, supported by Anjana Appukuttan, Aadinath Kothare, Priyanka Nair, and Sidhanshu Sanjeev Sivan.

The casting reflects the film’s thematic focus on generational interplay, with performances expected to anchor the emotional resonance of the narrative.

Technical Excellence Elevates Storytelling

Achappa’s Album is backed by a highly accomplished technical team, underscoring NFDC’s emphasis on quality filmmaking:

Cinematography by Manoj Pillai, known for his visually rich storytelling

Editing by National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad, ensuring narrative precision and pacing

Music by Gulraj Singh, whose compositions are expected to enhance the film’s emotional and fantastical elements

This combination of technical expertise is likely to elevate the film beyond a conventional family drama, positioning it as a visually and emotionally immersive cinematic experience.

NFDC’s Strategic Push for Diverse Storytelling

NFDC has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s parallel and regional cinema ecosystem. Over the years, it has supported films that have gone on to win national and international recognition. With Achappa’s Album, the corporation continues its strategy of backing content-driven cinema that balances innovation with accessibility.

Shri Prakash Magdum, Managing Director, NFDC, highlighted this vision:“This film reflects our commitment to nurturing unique voices in Indian cinema. By combining an imaginative concept with emotional depth, Achappa’s Album has the potential to resonate with audiences across all generations.”

According to industry estimates, regional cinema now accounts for a significant share of India’s total box office revenue, with Malayalam cinema in particular gaining national and global attention for its storytelling quality. NFDC’s investment in such projects aligns with broader efforts to strengthen India’s creative economy and expand the reach of regional content.

Early Buzz and Digital Outreach

The film’s first glimpse teaser, currently available on NFDC’s official social media platforms, has already begun generating interest among audiences and film enthusiasts. The teaser hints at a visually engaging narrative layered with humor and emotional complexity, while the official trailer is expected to release soon, potentially amplifying anticipation ahead of the theatrical launch.

As digital platforms increasingly shape audience discovery, NFDC’s integrated promotional strategy—combining social media, theatrical distribution, and possibly OTT pathways—positions Achappa’s Album for wider visibility.

A Film for All Generations

With its blend of fantasy, comedy, and emotional storytelling, Achappa’s Album aims to transcend age barriers. By addressing universal themes such as family bonds, life choices, and the longing to revisit the past, the film is expected to strike a chord with audiences across demographics.

As Indian cinema continues to evolve, projects like Achappa’s Album signal a growing appetite for innovative narratives that combine artistic ambition with mass appeal.

The film will be released in theatres nationwide on April 24, 2026.