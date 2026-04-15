Sports Headlines: From Golf Meltdowns to Basketball Transfers

Sergio Garcia expressed regret over his emotional outburst during the Masters, where he broke his driver in frustration. His actions occurred at Augusta National during the tournament's final round, partnered alongside fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm.

In baseball, the Chicago White Sox elevated promising left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz to their major league roster. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles staged a miraculous comeback against the Diamondbacks, fueled by Pete Alonso's pivotal home run and Jeremiah Jackson's multiple homers.

Women's college basketball sees a significant player shift as Florida's Liv McGill transferred to Oklahoma State. On the tennis front, all seeded players, including Karolina Muchova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, easily advanced in their matches at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

(With inputs from agencies.)