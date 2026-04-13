PM Modi to Inaugurate Dehradun-Delhi Expressway, Offer Prayers at Dat Kali Mata Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway, a 210-kilometer-long, six-lane project linking the two cities, slashing travel time drastically. This greenfield corridor has been developed with a budget exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, and upon completion, will reduce the journey from five hours to approximately two and a half hours.

During his visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to offer prayers at the renowned Dat Kali Mata Temple, located at the gateway to Uttarakhand. School children are rehearsing to chant mantras during the religious ceremony, with the preparations completed for both the temple visit and the expressway inauguration.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, reviewed all arrangements, including security, traffic management, and essential services, ensuring high-quality standards are met for the significant occasion. Decorated murals and tightened security measures underscore the importance of the event, as officials coordinate to deliver a seamless experience for attendees.