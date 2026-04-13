Left Menu

PM Modi to Inaugurate Dehradun-Delhi Expressway, Offer Prayers at Dat Kali Mata Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway and offer prayers at Dat Kali Mata Temple. The expressway, a six-lane, 210-kilometer project costing over Rs 12,000 crore, will slash travel time significantly. Local children will chant mantras during the ceremony, and security measures are heightened for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:19 IST
PM Modi to Inaugurate Dehradun-Delhi Expressway, Offer Prayers at Dat Kali Mata Temple
Visual from Dehradun-Delhi Expressway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway, a 210-kilometer-long, six-lane project linking the two cities, slashing travel time drastically. This greenfield corridor has been developed with a budget exceeding Rs 12,000 crore, and upon completion, will reduce the journey from five hours to approximately two and a half hours.

During his visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to offer prayers at the renowned Dat Kali Mata Temple, located at the gateway to Uttarakhand. School children are rehearsing to chant mantras during the religious ceremony, with the preparations completed for both the temple visit and the expressway inauguration.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, reviewed all arrangements, including security, traffic management, and essential services, ensuring high-quality standards are met for the significant occasion. Decorated murals and tightened security measures underscore the importance of the event, as officials coordinate to deliver a seamless experience for attendees.

TRENDING

1
India's Mineral Autonomy: Pushing Towards Self-Reliance

India's Mineral Autonomy: Pushing Towards Self-Reliance

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims in Gujarat: Seven Dead in Road Accident

Tragedy Strikes Pilgrims in Gujarat: Seven Dead in Road Accident

 India
3
Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff

Tensions Surge as Dollar Firms Amid Iran-U.S. Standoff

 Global
4
Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

Germany's Economic Outlook: Navigating Iran War Impacts

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026